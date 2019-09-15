Eagle Asset Management Increased Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position; Algert Global Has Increased Diodes (DIOD) Position By $1.01 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) stake by 1.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 27,443 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 1.44M shares with $72.56 million value, up from 1.42M last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp now has $40.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Algert Global Llc increased Diodes Inc (DIOD) stake by 46.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc acquired 28,192 shares as Diodes Inc (DIOD)’s stock rose 17.03%. The Algert Global Llc holds 88,799 shares with $3.23M value, up from 60,607 last quarter. Diodes Inc now has $2.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 437,924 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 535,366 were reported by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 0.52% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bourgeon Mgmt Llc holds 0.4% or 13,775 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 3,430 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 50,187 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenview National Bank Tru Dept has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,325 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lipe & Dalton has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Bancorp Of Hawaii has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 39,885 shares. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 4.11M shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) stake by 65,716 shares to 45,308 valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) stake by 15,425 shares and now owns 100,893 shares. A was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 24.57% above currents $45.09 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 27. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of OXY in report on Monday, August 19 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dodge & Cox Comments on Occidental Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold DIOD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 0.12% more from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com owns 13,500 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Victory has 879,037 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.05% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 589,693 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 35,027 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 542,203 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Numerixs Techs accumulated 300 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 46,951 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 13,800 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 80,659 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). 7,657 are owned by Regions Fincl Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 7,705 shares.

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diodes (DIOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Diodes (DIOD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Diodes (DIOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top-Ranked Value Tech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.