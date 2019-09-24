Eagle Asset Management Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder (INB) Sentiment Is 0.75

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc (INB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 12 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced equity positions in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc. The funds in our database now own: 2.58 million shares, down from 2.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 330 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 7,111 shares with $13.47M value, up from 6,781 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $871.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $22.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.44. About 1.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,581 are held by Avenir Corporation. Sfmg Ltd Company stated it has 1,649 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital International Investors has 3.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4.13 million shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 186 shares. Rampart Limited Liability Com holds 2.29% or 10,266 shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,950 shares. Kingfisher Lc holds 1.15% or 985 shares. Town Country Financial Bank Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company has 190 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 12,756 shares. Conning Incorporated invested in 0.41% or 6,475 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 252,784 shares. Reliant Invest Management Llc has invested 2.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caprock Group Inc invested in 4,143 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 20,448 shares. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt LP invested 4.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 31.16% above currents $1762.44 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 23. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 20,052 shares to 32,619 valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Viavi Solutions Inc stake by 58,488 shares and now owns 858,800 shares. Ishares Iboxx High Yld Corp (HYG) was reduced too.

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc for 75,572 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 242,868 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.06% invested in the company for 69,397 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 69,235 shares.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $208.97 million. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

