Eagle Asset Management Holds Stake in Flir Systems (FLIR); As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Winfield Associates Cut Its Holding

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 143,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.01M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 513,023 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 16,409 shares to 85,450 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 138,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,864 shares, and cut its stake in Spon Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Co owns 235,828 shares. Spc Finance reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 163,217 shares. Gladius Limited Partnership stated it has 102,036 shares. Covington Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 75,558 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 3.89M shares stake. Cap Investment Counsel accumulated 56,042 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Invest Group has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackenzie reported 4.49M shares. Bouchey Gru Limited holds 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7,084 shares. California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbw Cap Limited Liability stated it has 75,810 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd owns 348 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt LP invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,310 shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV).