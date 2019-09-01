Eagle Asset Management Holding in Hexcel (HXL) Upped as Shares Rose; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Stock Price Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 16,028 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05B, down from 19,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 62,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.02 million, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 440,930 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 50,499 shares to 29,441 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Industries Inc by 120,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More important recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

