Eagle Asset Management Has Upped Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stake; As Appleinc. (AAPL) Shares Rose, Hendley & Co Cut Its Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 293.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 536,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 719,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, up from 182,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.92 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $98M-$102M; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Appleinc. (AAPL) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 15,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,629 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46M, down from 47,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Appleinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple suspends Siri-listening contractors – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU tax order ‘defies common sense’ – Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buffett’s Apple Soars to Year-to-Date High – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock heads for 4th straight gain to 11-month high – Live Trading News” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc owns 16,940 shares. Swedbank has invested 3.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanlon Invest Mngmt Inc reported 3,676 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 10,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 48,363 are held by Hamel. 85,248 are held by Forte Cap Ltd Liability Company Adv. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested in 3.45% or 85,027 shares. 2,186 are owned by Keating Inv Counselors. Stephens Ar holds 264,190 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested in 0.29% or 37,094 shares. Capital Advsr Ok holds 154,345 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Smith Salley And Associates owns 3.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,946 shares. Boltwood Capital Management has invested 2.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 9,132 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.82% or 3,000 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,764 shares to 105,846 shares, valued at $38.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) by 233,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,226 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).