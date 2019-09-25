Eagle Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Ajo LP Trimmed Its Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Position by $411,876

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 45,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 725,991 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13M, down from 771,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 8.02 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO LAZARI: BRAZIL ECONOMY RECOVERY IS STILL FRAGILE; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO DIRECTOR LEANDRO MIRANDA SEES AT LEAST 25 BLN REAIS IN EQUITY OFFERINGS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO EXPECTS RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL BANK ‘NEXT’ COMING IN 3 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 86,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.90M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.47M, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 21.60 million shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.56B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Arconic, Canopy Growth, and Banco Bradesco Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on October 08, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “BBD – MarketWatch” published on June 09, 2016, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bradesco Doing Well With Improving Brazilian Economy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil banks lead financial stocks down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Inv Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 1.89 million shares to 10.54 million shares, valued at $138.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (NASDAQ:GLPI).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Cisco Stock May Go Nowhere for a While – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 15,425 shares to 100,893 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 10,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).