Eagle Asset Management Has Upped C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Last Week

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 47,633 shares as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)’s stock rose 3.72%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 634,626 shares with $55.21M value, up from 586,993 last quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc now has $11.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 1.97 million shares traded or 48.56% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97

Among 2 analysts covering Wilmington Group PLC (LON:WIL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wilmington Group PLC had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of WIL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Shore Capital. See Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) latest ratings:

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 167.11 million GBP. The Company’s Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. It has a 43.41 P/E ratio. This segment serves international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

Another recent and important Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Wilmington (LON:WIL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.74% or GBX 9.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 191. About 1 shares traded. Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital.