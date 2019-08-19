Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holding by $7.49 Million; Goldcorp New (GG) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Kopernik Global Investors Lowered Stake

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 47.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 138,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% . The institutional investor held 152,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 291,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 258,317 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 110,316 shares to 948,909 shares, valued at $19.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.46 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TCBI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 485,930 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) or 38,606 shares. Eagle Asset Inc has 152,864 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 34,112 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nwq Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 13,500 shares. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 423,045 shares stake. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 150,085 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 2.70M shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 18,006 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 691,003 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability has 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,490 activity.