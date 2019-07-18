Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Position By $4.03 Million; Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 27 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 15 reduced and sold their holdings in Parke Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.51 million shares, up from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Parke Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 48.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 42,910 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 46,324 shares with $4.37M value, down from 89,234 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $64.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 3.99 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.27 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T accumulated 9,818 shares. Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Lc has invested 0.85% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Webster Bankshares N A holds 0.12% or 9,074 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 100,600 shares. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc has 0.35% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kistler has 0.35% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,988 shares. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,325 shares. Northrock Ltd Co reported 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 822,351 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Greenleaf Tru reported 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.15% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 80,694 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Enterprise Financial Services Corp has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Blair William & Il stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Celgene (CELG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) stake by 21,325 shares to 159,837 valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 256,595 shares and now owns 1.31 million shares. A was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity. LOUGHLIN JAMES J sold $2.05 million worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained the shares of CELG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 1 report.

More notable recent Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Parke Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PKBK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Parke Bancorp declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $257.16 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $100,335 activity.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. for 220,865 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 161,823 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.59% invested in the company for 437,056 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.3% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,591 shares.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 19,649 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c