Eagle Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Rose; As Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Increased Stake

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 21,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 294,207 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.75 million, up from 273,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.31M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 146.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 93,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 156,602 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.09M, up from 63,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.17M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon To Open Dallas Regional Air Hub Next Month – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 38,382 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $109.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 64,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,232 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

