Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Its Total System Services (TSS) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Kempen Capital Management Holding in Synaptics Com (SYNA) Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 4,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 70,861 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, down from 75,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.27. About 282,366 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (SYNA) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 48,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 225,158 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 176,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Synaptics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 70,411 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oppenheimer Asset reported 5,753 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 429,798 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Advsr Lc holds 0.08% or 14,735 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 569,665 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co. 3,573 were accumulated by Iberiabank Corp. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 42 shares. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 34,373 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,803 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 27,057 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $40.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 63,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Aphria, Hibbett Sports, and Total System Services Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FL, TSS, CVCO and IMRN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synaptics to Report Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2019 Results on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synaptics EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 8,964 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The reported 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Profit Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 22,512 shares. 4.66 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Amg Tru National Bank & Trust has 21,627 shares. Sei Investments Comm holds 89 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,814 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 79,722 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn reported 300,052 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Nj reported 0.02% stake. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 16,900 shares. Carlson Cap Lp reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Victory Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% or 240,475 shares in its portfolio.