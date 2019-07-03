Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $4.06 Million; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Gibraltar Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.31 Million

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 15.38M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 21,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 80,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $232.92. About 608,619 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares to 150,921 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,031 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 656,585 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 0.45% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 19,933 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 189,603 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 23,487 were accumulated by Ativo Ltd. Capital Counsel accumulated 713,457 shares. First Mercantile has 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 574,429 shares. Epoch Investment Inc has 2.15 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 10.13 million shares or 1.25% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 10,859 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 33,835 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Llc invested 1.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Headinvest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blb&B Advsr Ltd owns 379,767 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Glaxis Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 10,000 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Intel, Altria & Stryker – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush out bearish on Intel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intel Corporation (INTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 95.46 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.