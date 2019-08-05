Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in James River Group Holdings L (JRVR) by $6.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; At Bancorp Raised Midwestone Finl Group Ne (MOFG) Holding by $616,221; Valuation Rose

At Bancorp increased its stake in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne (MOFG) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 22,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 309,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 286,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Midwestone Finl Group Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 22,685 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in James River Group Holdings L (JRVR) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 151,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 192,621 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, down from 343,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in James River Group Holdings L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 144,800 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 7,547 shares to 39,041 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 116,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,902 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MOFG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 5.43 million shares or 0.28% more from 5.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 300 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd accumulated 55,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 4,605 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 3,050 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 10,715 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability reported 109,100 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 42,400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 20,080 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 200 shares. At Bancshares holds 1.02% or 309,267 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0% or 17,861 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 47,874 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 7,700 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $45,810 activity. The insider True Douglas K bought $13,934. 100 shares were bought by Hayek Matthew J, worth $2,840 on Tuesday, April 30.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 325,604 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $99.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 46,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 810,873 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).