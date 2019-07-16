Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Aptargroup (ATR) Position by $1.20 Million; Market Value Rose; As Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 748.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 56,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,548 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 7,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $144.36. About 3.16M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 11,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 60,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 102,613 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “3 Reasons Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On AptarGroup – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. ATR’s profit will be $71.41M for 27.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.61% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 17,335 shares to 135,702 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 82,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 194,831 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 6,405 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 375 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 87,731 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 632,865 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Da Davidson & Com reported 3,302 shares. Mesirow Investment Mgmt has 0.18% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 17,534 shares. Mawer Mngmt Ltd reported 821,758 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 2,962 shares. Intl Gp invested in 0.05% or 125,508 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Pros, 3 Cons on Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hulu’s Original Content Will Get a Big Boost Under Disney – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 42,801 were reported by First State Bank Of Omaha. Brave Asset Mgmt reported 26,053 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora invested in 21,496 shares or 0.85% of the stock. First Retail Bank Trust Of Newtown stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moneta Gru Advisors Limited Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fil invested in 1.74 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. 3,841 are held by Evanson Asset Management Lc. Js Capital Management Ltd Company reported 400,085 shares or 9.34% of all its holdings. 1.27 million are held by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Old Dominion Cap accumulated 1.11% or 24,147 shares. Shelton Capital holds 6,652 shares. Finemark State Bank And Tru, Florida-based fund reported 32,397 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The South Dakota-based First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 6,483 shares to 65,203 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communiti (NYSE:AVB) by 2,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,455 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.