Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted Its Ww Grainger (GWW) Position; Toscafund Asset Management Llp Trimmed By $1.23 Million Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased Blackstone Group Lp (BX) stake by 25.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as Blackstone Group Lp (BX)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 100,000 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 135,000 last quarter. Blackstone Group Lp now has $54.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 3.37M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 21/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, CVC SAID TO BE AMONG BIDDERS FOR SRS DISTRIBUTION; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Sells $352 Million London Office to Korean Venture; 11/04/2018 – PUCILLO SAYS BLACKSTONE BEHAVIOR `UNETHICAL’ IN HOVNANIAN SWAP; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video)

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) stake by 9.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 14,036 shares as Ww Grainger Inc (GWW)’s stock declined 16.44%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 156,759 shares with $47.17 million value, up from 142,723 last quarter. Ww Grainger Inc now has $14.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $266.72. About 122,352 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $260 target in Friday, June 21 report. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. Buckingham Research maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger: A Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Blackstone Group had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. Oppenheimer initiated The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $41 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.79 million for 19.15 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GridLiance Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Richard Evans as Senior Vice President of Capital Execution – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Boeing, Airbus Face Off At Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

