Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $4.45 Million as Valuation Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Increased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 137,473 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 billion, up from 136,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 4.90 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 40,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 11.23 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 20; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Lc holds 23,616 shares. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 62,749 shares. Peoples invested in 16,655 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Com invested 2.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 835,407 shares. Northside Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 6,502 shares stake. Boussard Gavaudan Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jbf Cap reported 30,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 103,516 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak reported 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). S R Schill And accumulated 9,656 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regions Fincl accumulated 1.96% or 1.56M shares. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,674 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Locust Wood Advisers Lc has invested 4.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 173,675 shares to 715,942 shares, valued at $70.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $293.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 109 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $485.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.