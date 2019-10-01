Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted By $5.93 Million Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position; Unity Bancorp Has 3.5 Sentiment

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.58, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 28 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 8 sold and decreased stock positions in Unity Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 10.75 million shares, up from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unity Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 22 New Position: 6.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 5.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 46,315 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 857,188 shares with $110.31M value, up from 810,873 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 261,821 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $135.60’s average target is -0.04% below currents $135.66 stock price. Synopsys had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 22.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Ishares Iboxx High Yld Corp (HYG) stake by 10,749 shares to 33,730 valued at $2.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) stake by 3.41 million shares and now owns 15.15 million shares. Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 4,379 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nikko Asset Americas has 0.12% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk reported 131,737 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs invested in 90 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pitcairn holds 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 2,960 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 494,759 shares. Maverick Limited reported 0.52% stake. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc stated it has 3,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,137 were reported by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Financial Architects Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Pnc Fin has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 6,183 shares. First Republic Inv stated it has 2,036 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,100 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3.07 million shares.

Analysts await Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. UNTY’s profit will be $5.75M for 10.69 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Unity Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company has market cap of $246.04 million. The firm offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Endicott Management Co holds 13.38% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. for 660,635 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 863,568 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.25% invested in the company for 442,600 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.8% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 168,750 shares.