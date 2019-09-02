Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Holding; STEREOTAXIS (STXS) Shorts Down By 0.59%

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) stake by 89.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 144,327 shares as Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)’s stock declined 22.20%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 305,805 shares with $9.50M value, up from 161,478 last quarter. Altra Industrial Motion Corp now has $1.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 336,867 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

STEREOTAXIS INC (OTCMKTS:STXS) had a decrease of 0.59% in short interest. STXS’s SI was 135,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.59% from 136,500 shares previously. With 77,800 avg volume, 2 days are for STEREOTAXIS INC (OTCMKTS:STXS)’s short sellers to cover STXS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 17,565 shares traded. Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STXS) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 4,163 shares to 70,861 valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 6,266 shares and now owns 7,372 shares. Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 33,401 shares. 500 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Citigroup Incorporated owns 27,083 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,421 are owned by Captrust. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 305,805 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co has 3,141 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,000 shares. Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 107,562 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 41,936 were accumulated by Cipher Capital L P. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 100,742 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 32,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold Stereotaxis, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.00% without change from 13.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dafna Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 13.68 million shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STXS) for 11,900 shares.