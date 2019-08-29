Eagle Asset Management Has Increased Its Flir Systems (FLIR) Position; Junto Capital Management LP Cut By $9.64 Million Its Walmart (WMT) Position

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 15.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 99,379 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 525,567 shares with $51.26M value, down from 624,946 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $321.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 4.84 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/04/2018 – Easter Holiday Helps Lift Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Flipkart Investment Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Deal Closes at 2Q End; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 17/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Ecommerce Helps Walmart, MAGA ETF

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) stake by 9.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 143,609 shares as Flir Systems Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 1.62 million shares with $77.01 million value, up from 1.47 million last quarter. Flir Systems Inc now has $6.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 1.39M shares traded or 74.14% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions and 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 4.94% above currents $112.72 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. UBS maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 17.

