Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) by $1.40 Million as Shares Declined; As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Value Rose, Quantres Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 42,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.12M, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 698,261 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 57.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 1.23M shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is toymaker most likely to survive post-Toys R Us era, analyst says; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $275.61M for 13.83 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

