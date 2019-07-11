Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Shares Rose; Ibm Corp. (IBM) Share Price Declined While Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $405,375

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.39 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 12,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.30 million, down from 891,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 1.18 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated owns 31,309 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 5,170 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,983 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 1.40M shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Commerce Lc has 21,742 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0.12% or 242,822 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1.01 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 3,975 shares. Avenir stated it has 5.24% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 1.79 million shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pnc Services Gru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Earnest Ltd Company reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 287,982 shares to 647,760 shares, valued at $26.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 51,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 31.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

