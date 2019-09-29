Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Its Heritage Financial (HFWA) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Nine Masts Capital LTD Increases Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 39,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 432,073 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76M, down from 471,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 194,688 shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 706.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 4,838 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 449,516 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33 million for 14.25 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,917 shares to 686,925 shares, valued at $78.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 17,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,344 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,854 shares to 146 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 13,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,513 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity.