Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position; Otelco (OTEL) Shorts Decreased By 60%

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) had a decrease of 60% in short interest. OTEL’s SI was 2,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 60% from 7,000 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s short sellers to cover OTEL’s short positions. The SI to Otelco Inc’s float is 0.14%. It closed at $12.12 lastly. It is down 2.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEL News: 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q Rev $16.7M; 05/03/2018 Otelco 4Q EPS $2.14; 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Rev $16.8M; 05/03/2018 – OTELCO – CHANGE IN FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES, PRODUCING TAX BENEFIT OF $9.3 MLN FOR QTR; 08/05/2018 – Otelco 1Q EPS 58c; 05/03/2018 – OTELCO INC QTRLY SHR $2.14; 05/03/2018 – Otelco 4Q Net $7.38M; 08/05/2018 – OTELCO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.58; 19/04/2018 – DJ Otelco Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OTEL)
Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) stake by 7.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 237,972 shares as Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)’s stock declined 49.67%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 2.77 million shares with $19.86M value, down from 3.01 million last quarter. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc now has $384.04M valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 55,718 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP
Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.
Among 3 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics has $2100 highest and $1400 lowest target. $18.33’s average target is 227.91% above currents $5.59 stock price. CymaBay Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since March 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rating on Sunday, March 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target.
More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Rallies, Breakthrough Designation For Roche, IGM Biosciences Debuts – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.
Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 4,125 shares to 65,573 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 50,920 shares and now owns 2.21M shares. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings was raised too.
More notable recent Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Otelco Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OTEL) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Otelco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Otelco Reports First Quarter 2019 Operational and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Otelco Reports Fourth Quarter and 2018 Operational and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.
Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company has market cap of $41.34 million. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It has a 4.87 P/E ratio. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services.
