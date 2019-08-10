Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Highwoods Properties (HIW) Holding By $3.05 Million; DOMETIC GROUP AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (DTCGF) Shorts Up By 13.66%

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) stake by 19.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 66,342 shares as Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 273,738 shares with $12.81 million value, down from 340,080 last quarter. Highwoods Properties Inc now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 601,908 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE

DOMETIC GROUP AB ORDINARY SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) had an increase of 13.66% in short interest. DTCGF’s SI was 4.18 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.66% from 3.68 million shares previously. It closed at $8.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dometic Group AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sprott EPS misses by $0.01 – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Victoria Gold: A Laggard So Far – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SKF Sees Industrial Revenue Contract On Broad Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dometic Group AB (OTCMKTS:publ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WebSafety, Inc. Removes Red Stop Sign from OTCMarkets – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Husqvarna reports Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Dometic Group AB manufactures and sells climate, hygiene and sanitation, and food and beverage related products for the recreational vehicles, marine, commercial and passenger vehicles, and lodging and retail markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm offers climate control products, such as air conditioners, windows and doors, awnings, ventilation products, patio rooms and tents, roof lights, and furnaces; hygiene and sanitation products, including toilets, holding tanks, sanitation systems, water heaters, sanitation chemicals and consumables, vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, pumps, and accessories; and food and beverage products comprising refrigerators, cooling boxes, cooktops and sinks, cookers and ovens, microwave ovens, cup coolers, and coffee machines. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides chargers and inverters, control panels, cameras and monitors, rear view systems, generators, lights, batteries, alarm systems, door locks, gas detectors, safes, parking aids, cruise controls, navigations systems, heating comfort products, and accessories.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 38,826 shares to 651,039 valued at $47.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 1,332 shares and now owns 99,965 shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was raised too.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 46000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Midtown Tampa hires Anderson and CASTO to spearhead retail development – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIW) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,422 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 466,832 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 169,708 shares. Washington Bankshares owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group stated it has 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 131,765 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co holds 439,785 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 18 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 6,025 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.03% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Enterprise Ser has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Cornercap Counsel invested in 0.4% or 62,167 shares.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $90.24 million for 12.66 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.