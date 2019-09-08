Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Celgene (CELG) Position by $4.03 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 42,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 46,324 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 89,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 8,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 21,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.55M, up from 12,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 68,358 shares to 79,918 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 475,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Serv owns 0.65% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 17,078 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 182,302 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 18,699 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.67% or 27,781 shares in its portfolio. 4,696 are owned by Mai Cap Mngmt. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs holds 0.43% or 800 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gladius Capital LP has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Todd Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 519,840 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 20,280 were accumulated by Hemenway Co Limited Liability. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcdaniel Terry & Company stated it has 639 shares. Sarl reported 4,810 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc owns 409 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus stated it has 7,395 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 630 shares. 259,965 are owned by Us Commercial Bank De. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moody Bank Tru Division invested in 1.51% or 30,760 shares. 18,002 are owned by House Ltd Liability Company. New York-based Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerville Kurt F holds 2,378 shares. Armistice Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,000 shares. Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.67% or 3,054 shares in its portfolio.

