Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Position; State Street Has Cut Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Holding By $15.73 Million

State Street Corp decreased Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) stake by 9.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 334,597 shares as Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS)’s stock declined 2.54%. The State Street Corp holds 3.12M shares with $149.01M value, down from 3.45 million last quarter. Webster Finl Corp Conn now has $4.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 263,899 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG) stake by 16.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 30,277 shares as Wayside Technology Group Inc (WSTG)’s stock declined 5.98%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 151,124 shares with $1.71M value, down from 181,401 last quarter. Wayside Technology Group Inc now has $67.65M valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 5,483 shares traded. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) has declined 19.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP REPORTS CEO DEPARTURE; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY NAMES GEYGAN CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 6 PCT TO $40.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO DEPARTURE AND APPOINTMENT OF STEVE DEWINDT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 17/04/2018 – TechXtend Education Solutions Partner with RoboKind to Bring Social-Emotional Learning to Students with Autism; 14/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces CEO Simon Nynens’ Departure and Appointment of Steve DeWindt as Interim Pres and CEO; 14/05/2018 – Gobi Capital LLC Exits Position in Wayside Technology Group; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY – STEVE DEWINDT WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO UNTIL PERMANENT SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN NAMED

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Webster Lowers Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Webster Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:WBS) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Webster Financial: Healthy And Growing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.57 million for 12.08 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wayside Technology Group to Present at the Sidoti and Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on September 25, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wayside Technology Group Inc. to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Days Left Until Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

