Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Position in Omnicell (OMCL) by $9.31 Million as Stock Declined; Viking Global Investors LP Has Trimmed Holding in Visa (V) by $464.92 Million as Shares Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 108,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 831,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.51M, down from 939,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 18,539 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 387,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.23 million, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $173.29. About 1.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 452,707 shares. 110,220 are owned by Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De. 129,810 were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Limited. Kopp Invest Ltd Liability reported 48,428 shares. Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 831,242 shares. 701,978 were reported by Natl Bank Of Mellon. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 101,095 were reported by Champlain Investment Ptnrs Ltd. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 6.41 million shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 99,575 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,654 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser stated it has 2,545 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 14,117 shares. Moreover, First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.96% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated reported 335,817 shares stake.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 263,159 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $103.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.63 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kessler Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc Asset has 228,191 shares. 9,786 are owned by First Personal Svcs. Moreover, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3,620 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 24,156 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Hawaii has 0.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 65,278 shares. Massachusetts Fin Co Ma has invested 1.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Geode Mgmt Lc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25.68 million shares. Peoples Serv Corporation has 6.85% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategic Glob Lc holds 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,475 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co reported 2,000 shares. Edmp accumulated 51,866 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Com holds 5.29% or 71,132 shares in its portfolio.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 151,529 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $163.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 68,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.