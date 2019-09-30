Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Nrg Energy (NRG) Position as Share Value Declined; Incyte (INCY) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Lowered Its Position by $3.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 46,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357.61M, down from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 682,514 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE, INCYTE IN PACT TO EXPAND OVARIAN CANCER TRIALS; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 13/03/2018 – Incyte Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pemigatinib; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 12/04/2018 – INTEGRAGEN SA ALINT.PA – CO’S PROPRIETARY MIRNA BIOMARKERS PREDICT EGFR TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITOR (EGFR-TKI) TREATMENT RESPONSE; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 81,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 47,841 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 129,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 823,061 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 955,718 shares to 16.29 million shares, valued at $2.12B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 830,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.13 million for 34.27 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 27,279 shares to 68,330 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.08M for 5.29 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.