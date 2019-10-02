Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Its Visteon (VC) Holding; Citi Trends Has 0.68 Sentiment

Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.28, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 36 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 53 sold and trimmed holdings in Citi Trends Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 10.76 million shares, down from 10.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Citi Trends Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 37 Increased: 21 New Position: 15.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 26.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 110,462 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 308,738 shares with $18.09M value, down from 419,200 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $2.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 104,591 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon

The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 27,747 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) has declined 45.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. for 154,484 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owns 146,854 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.17% invested in the company for 879,200 shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 1.09% in the stock. Awm Investment Company Inc., a New York-based fund reported 355,808 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,560 activity.

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company has market cap of $209.09 million. The firm offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. It also offers its products through the Internet.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 4,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT. Wilson Harry James also bought $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital accumulated 545,787 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 4,982 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Us Savings Bank De invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 4,443 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 0.11% or 195,741 shares. 2.59M are owned by Invesco. 21,915 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Geode Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 366,364 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 485,336 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 123,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 152,358 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Co Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,757 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Cl A stake by 90,210 shares to 3.22 million valued at $62.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Class A stake by 6,723 shares and now owns 740,308 shares. Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) was raised too.