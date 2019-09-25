Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Its Radian Group (RDN) Holding by $2.22 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position by $8.01 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $155.23. About 223,419 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 101,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 847,875 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37 million, down from 948,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 883,464 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57 million for 48.51 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,506 shares to 415,566 shares, valued at $55.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.