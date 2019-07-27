Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Csx (CSX) Stake By $323,750; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shorts Increased By 1.32%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) had an increase of 1.32% in short interest. DRNA’s SI was 5.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.32% from 5.58M shares previously. With 297,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s short sellers to cover DRNA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 371,324 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 6.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 4,375 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 64,234 shares with $4.81M value, down from 68,609 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $55.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 5.81M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 43,626 shares to 71,385 valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen (NASDAQ:PLAY) stake by 11,297 shares and now owns 1.18 million shares. Dxc Technology Co was raised too.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DOT Proposes $856 Million For Roads, Rails, And Ports – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Is CSX Corporation Likely To Have Fared In Q2? – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “CEO of railroad giant CSX says the economy is the ‘most puzzling’ he’s seen as stock plummets – CNBC” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House, a Israel-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr reported 143,147 shares. 300 were reported by St Johns Invest Management Lc. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). France-based Axa has invested 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 25,169 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sageworth Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Gladius Mngmt LP has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.60M shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 1,515 shares. Meridian owns 18,000 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd invested in 11.02M shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSX in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CSX in report on Tuesday, February 19 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, April 5. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC also sold $20.00 million worth of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, March 12. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $990.70 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.