Eagle Asset Management Has Cut Cdw Corp/De (CDW) Stake by $646,800; Incline Global Management Lowered Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position by $26.86 Million as Shares Rose

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 220,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 18,933 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 239,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 4.15 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (CDW) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 5,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 52,588 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, down from 58,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 4.61M shares traded or 256.97% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jennison Assoc Lc reported 342,898 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.19% or 2.53M shares. Fisher Asset Management has 144,247 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp stated it has 4.25M shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Paloma Partners owns 9,332 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 151,021 shares. 91 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Hudock Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 795,786 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 88,315 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 8 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82M for 23.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Startup adds batch of former Worldpay executives – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How Jacksonville became a “mecca for the financial services industry” – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 34,238 shares to 163,246 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 41,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,597 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07M for 20.18 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Capital Management Com L L C has 2.44% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 734,574 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com reported 86,405 shares. Da Davidson And reported 3,465 shares stake. Sunbelt holds 0.21% or 4,303 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Yorktown Research Com invested in 2,900 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meeder Asset has 15,012 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Llc owns 12,274 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank stated it has 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Hrt Fincl Llc invested in 0.1% or 13,905 shares. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 0.11% or 139,852 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 14.77 million shares.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW vs. NOW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW (CDW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “S&P 500’s Newest Member Hits Fresh Highs – Schaeffers Research” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 27,480 shares to 258,940 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,650 shares