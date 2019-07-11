Eagle Asset Management Has Cut By $392,810 Its West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Position; Asa LTD Has 0.79 Sentiment

Asa LTD (ASA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 11 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 14 trimmed and sold positions in Asa LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.06 million shares, up from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Asa LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) stake by 0.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 3,571 shares as West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)’s stock rose 9.98%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 372,343 shares with $41.03 million value, down from 375,914 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services now has $9.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.84. About 203,852 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.67% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited for 74,150 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owns 49,055 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.44% invested in the company for 710,791 shares. The New York-based Ionic Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,087 shares.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 126,743 shares traded or 35.59% up from the average. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) has declined 10.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equinor takes bigger stake of Johan Sverdrup oilfield – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equinor, Korean firms plan world’s biggest floating offshore wind farm – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Insights: Precious Metals For Late Cycle Diversification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $223.96 million. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Federated Pa invested in 0.23% or 853,101 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 3,210 shares in its portfolio. Bamco New York accumulated 0.75% or 1.60M shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 323,579 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 5,292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv has 21,759 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.11% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 14,832 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Llc has 0.09% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 39,450 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “West to Host Second-Quarter 2019 Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. WST’s profit will be $52.91 million for 43.00 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Everi Holdings Inc stake by 195,383 shares to 6.12 million valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Class A stake by 32,921 shares and now owns 733,585 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.