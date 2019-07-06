Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Position By $931,164; Newmarket (NEU) Shorts Decreased By 3.95%

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) stake by 13.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 7,332 shares as Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 63,347 shares with $8.06M value, up from 56,015 last quarter. Rbc Bearings Inc now has $4.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.01. About 90,140 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 13.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) had a decrease of 3.95% in short interest. NEU’s SI was 265,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.95% from 276,200 shares previously. With 59,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU)’s short sellers to cover NEU’s short positions. The SI to Newmarket Corp’s float is 3.65%. The stock increased 0.54% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $402.14. About 60,055 shares traded or 17.97% up from the average. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 13.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1

More notable recent RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RBC Bearings (ROLL) Up 15.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. dominates Q2 global M&A as mega deals roll on – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “French parliament taskforce agrees on controls for 5G roll-out – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airbus Launches A321XLR in Paris Air Show, Orders Roll In – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) stake by 48,824 shares to 66,515 valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) stake by 185,506 shares and now owns 758,358 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ROLL shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 2.23% less from 23.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,643 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) or 14,092 shares. Canandaigua Bank Trust holds 0.05% or 2,037 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.03% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Whittier Trust reported 26,423 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 54,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Company reported 20,801 shares stake. Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.01% or 1,980 shares in its portfolio. Mai Mngmt owns 5,005 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy & Associates accumulated 7,232 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Limited Liability holds 145,084 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 98,747 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 36,595 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 3,020 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 319,707 shares.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It has a 19.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers , and individual customers.

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NewMarket Corporation (NEU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.