Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted Its Splunk (SPLK) Position; Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 57,243 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 918,710 shares with $115.53M value, up from 861,467 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $18.45B valuation. The stock increased 4.23% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. About 3.49M shares traded or 77.16% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 77 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 80 cut down and sold stock positions in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 82.69 million shares, up from 81.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Columbia Property Trust Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 66 Increased: 50 New Position: 27.

Presima Inc. holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for 706,000 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 3.61 million shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.52% invested in the company for 473,055 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.09% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 263,370 shares.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 378,481 shares traded. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP) has declined 2.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CXP News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 38C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – MNI: $13M FROM AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AFTER COLUMBIA PROPERTY SALE; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $73.7 MLN VS $82.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 29/05/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – DEAL FOR FOR A GROSS SALES PRICE OF $332.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust: 222 East 41st Street in Midtown Manhattan Sold to Commerz Real; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Sells 25-Story Manhattan Office Tower for $332.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Releases First Quarter 2018 Results and Raises 2018 Guidance

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 39.81 P/E ratio. It focuses on investing in and managing high-quality commercial office properties.

Analysts await Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CXP’s profit will be $41.07 million for 15.19 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Columbia Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Splunk has $16300 highest and $10200 lowest target. $141.80’s average target is 16.34% above currents $121.88 stock price. Splunk had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. Wedbush maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, May 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15700 target in Friday, May 24 report. Piper Jaffray reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

