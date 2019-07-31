Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Brunswick (BC); Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose While Olstein Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.93 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 8,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.55M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 563,181 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 79,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 270,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 2.46M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76M for 20.31 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32,000 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 596,287 shares. Peddock Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 5,497 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 2.00 million were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. The New York-based Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Smithfield holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4,774 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% or 484 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 16.52 million are owned by Boston Partners. British Columbia Invest Management Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Reinhart Partners Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 819,205 shares. Alphamark Lc has 1,275 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullinan Inc holds 0.17% or 59,500 shares. Channing Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.31% or 180,267 shares.

