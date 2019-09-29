Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted General Mills (GIS) Stake; Shorts at CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD. ORDINARY (CHJTF) Lowered By 0.75%

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 16.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 6,533 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 46,884 shares with $2.46M value, up from 40,351 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $33.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street

CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CHJTF) had a decrease of 0.75% in short interest. CHJTF’s SI was 3.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.75% from 3.17 million shares previously. With 144,200 avg volume, 22 days are for CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CHJTF)’s short sellers to cover CHJTF’s short positions. It closed at $1.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, makes and sells pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Finished Drugs, Antibiotics, Vitamin C, and Caffeine and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers finished drugs, such as NBP series used for acute ischemic stroke; Oulaining series primarily for the treatment of mild to moderate memory and mental impairment resulting from vascular dementia, senile dementia, and brain trauma; Xuanning series to treat hypertension and angina pectoris; Duomeisu, a chemotherapy drug for lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and ovarian and breast cancer; Jinyouli for the prevention of leucopenia and infection induced by chemotherapy; Ailineng for nerve glioma and brain metastases, and adjuvant treatment of malignant pleural and peritoneal effusion; and Nuolining, a small molecule targeted cancer drug.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,484 shares. Greylin Mangement holds 1.6% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 135,518 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 26,753 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 167,085 shares. Macquarie reported 0.42% stake. 4,485 were accumulated by Terril Brothers Inc. Coastline Trust Com reported 45,290 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd has 16,474 shares. 98,403 were accumulated by Benedict Financial Advsr Inc. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 646,871 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sandhill Cap Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Alliancebernstein LP has 1.27M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mairs And Power holds 2.40M shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 52,187 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. General Mills has $5600 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -4.01% below currents $54.87 stock price. General Mills had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, September 19 report.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased A stake by 387,867 shares to 1.85 million valued at $14.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) stake by 2,442 shares and now owns 16,825 shares. Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) was reduced too.