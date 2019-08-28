Eagle Asset Management Decreased Patterson (PTEN) Holding By $3.41 Million; Security Equity Account Thirteen (IRL)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Patterson (PTEN) stake by 32.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 243,481 shares as Patterson (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 513,065 shares with $7.19 million value, down from 756,546 last quarter. Patterson now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 4.94M shares traded or 15.04% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating

Security Equity Account Thirteen (IRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 8 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 12 reduced and sold positions in Security Equity Account Thirteen. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Security Equity Account Thirteen in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 5,874 shares traded. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 109,392 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 599,624 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.15% invested in the company for 269,733 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 60,100 shares.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management Limited. The company has market cap of $40.72 million. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 42,690 shares to 270,009 valued at $76.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 35,386 shares and now owns 436,741 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity. On Friday, August 23 HUFF CURTIS W bought $202,075 worth of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 25,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 74.85% above currents $8.15 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $11.5000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.