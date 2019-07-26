Eagle Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) by $1.40 Million; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position by $8.13 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 68.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 64,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,807 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, up from 93,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.25. About 1.19 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 42,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.12M, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 172,624 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainmen (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 11,297 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $58.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 195,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold SHOO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Cap Inc holds 0.18% or 6,223 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 1 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 617,606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc has 8,227 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 3.79M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Kornitzer Management Ks invested in 0.13% or 216,898 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 228,380 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Bailard holds 0.03% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 7,320 shares. 208 are owned by Howe Rusling Incorporated. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0.04% or 305,627 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). State Street accumulated 2.43 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $35.18 million for 20.62 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 43,494 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Co accumulated 150 shares. 8,673 are owned by Advisor Prtnrs Lc. Appleton Ma has 0.34% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). North Star has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cap Int invested in 13.22M shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt owns 3,500 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,746 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.64% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 144,342 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,582 shares. Cap Sarl invested 0.49% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Park Avenue Lc accumulated 16,229 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Etrade Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 34,745 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 317,672 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr owns 34 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 24,054 shares to 133,537 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 78,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,600 shares, and cut its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

