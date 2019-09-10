Eagle Asset Management Decreased Its Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) Holding by $345,145; As Ens (ENS) Share Price Declined, Ack Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $11.32 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14B, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 51,618 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 69,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The institutional investor held 393,288 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 462,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Forum Energy Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 790,584 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 89.33 million shares or 3.11% less from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 602,000 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 270,658 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York owns 10,421 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 1.90M shares in its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 11,673 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 760,000 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Company holds 104,582 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Finance Network has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 875 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc accumulated 33,146 shares. Scf Inc holds 20.53M shares or 18.94% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp holds 83,961 shares. 1.77M were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 124,076 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.88 million shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41,500 activity.

Analysts await Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,933 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $46.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 59,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,780 shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $48.91M for 12.76 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & accumulated 33,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 130,991 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.12% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Inc stated it has 28,831 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). 5,554 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh owns 377,867 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 46,761 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.11% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 3.32 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 54,451 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The reported 96,983 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Limited Liability Company reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 41,455 shares stake.