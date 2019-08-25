Eagle Asset Management Decreased Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $27.36 Million; Btim Lowered Its Holding in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Market Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 226,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 368,579 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.76M, down from 594,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 593,524 shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 51,720 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 55,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 884,722 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cowen expects cybersecurity earnings strength – Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proofpoint: Valuation Seems More Than Reasonable After Recent Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Proofpoint as the Global Email Security Market Leader for Fifth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

