Eagle Asset Management Decreased Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Holding by $11.13 Million as Share Value Rose; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Price Rose, Capital Impact Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 7,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 31,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 38,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.79M shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 71,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 693,654 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.20M, down from 765,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 226,152 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leonard Green & Partners Limited Partnership invested in 0.5% or 20,000 shares. First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 2,043 were accumulated by Bridges Mngmt. Finance Architects owns 170 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). First Trust Limited Partnership owns 1.92M shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Ltd Com holds 4,286 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 933,268 shares. Artisan Partners Lp invested in 4.32 million shares. Diversified Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 0.02% or 1,975 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 11,889 shares. Prescott Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cipher Lp reported 24,915 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23,465 shares to 99,019 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 53,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 401,452 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $63.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 38,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,611 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

