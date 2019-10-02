Eagle Asset Management Decreased By $3.28 Million Its American Software (AMSWA) Holding; Bank Of Hawaii Raised Home Depot (HD) Stake

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased American Software Inc (AMSWA) stake by 46.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 252,369 shares as American Software Inc (AMSWA)’s stock rose 2.07%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 286,622 shares with $3.77M value, down from 538,991 last quarter. American Software Inc now has $463.60M valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 27,786 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA)

Bank Of Hawaii increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 20.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 2,542 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 15,109 shares with $3.14M value, up from 12,567 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $246.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $225.3. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 3.03% above currents $225.3 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,364 shares to 2,160 valued at $636,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chubb Ltd stake by 2,225 shares and now owns 1,677 shares. Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 26,413 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology stated it has 888,265 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Trustmark Savings Bank Department owns 28,118 shares. 7,136 were accumulated by Verity Asset Management. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 1.12% or 39,364 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,843 were reported by Tortoise Ltd Company. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 288,279 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital has invested 0.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 38,234 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested in 4.1% or 32,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 281,432 shares. Parsons Capital Inc Ri has 1.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eos Mgmt LP has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.88 million for 61.58 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Software has $1700 highest and $13 lowest target. $15’s average target is 1.49% above currents $14.78 stock price. American Software had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.