Eagle Asset Management Cut Its Position in Manhattan Associates (MANH) by $14.42 Million; Scopus Asset Management LP Position in Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Lowered by $7.80 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 262,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 643,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48M, down from 905,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 320,205 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Rev $130.6M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $168.87. About 2.24 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.00 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itt Inc by 616,592 shares to 716,592 shares, valued at $41.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.46 million for 74.77 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 42,690 shares to 270,009 shares, valued at $76.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 34,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.