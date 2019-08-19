Eagle Asset Management Cut Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position by $2.65 Million as Stock Declined; Ftb Advisors Decreased Intel Com Usd0.001 (INTC) Holding by $526,396; Share Price Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 67,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.29M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 877,362 shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (INTC) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 9,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 338,537 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, down from 348,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.34 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:KMI) by 17,460 shares to 179,697 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 8,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Momentum Factor Etf (MTUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv by 12,599 shares to 31,731 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 14,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

