Eagle Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Cognex (CGNX); Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) as Stock Value Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 95,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 3.77M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.99M, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 638,404 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 46,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 841,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.66M, down from 887,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 981,580 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 188,081 shares to 212,808 shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 5,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.70 million shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,782 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.