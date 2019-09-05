Eagle Asset Management Boosted Its Generac Holdings (GNRC) Holding by $3.86 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Holder Cortland Associates Lowered Stake by $848,808

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 75,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 319,085 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, up from 243,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 898,317 shares traded or 59.04% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC)

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 549,272 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80 million, down from 561,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 2.23 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 2,579 shares to 471,717 shares, valued at $94.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 48,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,515 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 129,420 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Assetmark reported 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lp reported 12,606 shares stake. Federated Pa invested 0.04% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Illinois-based Zacks Management has invested 0.03% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research owns 34,595 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank has 50 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.25 million shares. Research Global stated it has 200,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Olstein Cap LP accumulated 142,000 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 19,090 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc holds 10,730 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 499 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.13% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Victory Cap invested in 0.1% or 602,135 shares. Parsec Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 500 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.17% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Suntrust Banks reported 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Bank Of Nova Scotia Co stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Whittier Trust Co holds 3,426 shares. 3,650 are held by First Mercantile. 3,068 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 41,066 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 320 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 13,938 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.