Eagle Asset Management Boosted Autozone (AZO) Holding By $1.10 Million; Shorts at HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS (HMNY) Raised By 6.99%

HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC (OTCMKTS:HMNY) had an increase of 6.99% in short interest. HMNY’s SI was 341,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.99% from 319,000 shares previously. The stock increased 41.67% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0034. About 147.36 million shares traded or 786.52% up from the average. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) has declined 99.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 99.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNY News: 30/05/2018 – Helios & Matheson Analy EFO Films Library Includes Titles Such as ‘Lone Survivor’ and ‘Broken City’; 18/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC – COMPANY MAY ALSO USE PROCEEDS TO MAKE OTHER ACQUISITIONS; 30/05/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS – EMMETT FURLA OASIS FILMS GRANTED HELIOS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUYT ENTIRE FILM LIBRARY & CURRENT PRODUCTION SLATE OF EFO FILMS; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 23/03/2018 – MoviePass™ Lowers Price to $6.95 per Month; 20/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- MOVIEPASS AGREED TO ISSUE TO HELIOS, BASED ON AGREED $295.525 MLN PRE-MONEY VALUATION OF MOVIEPASS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOVIEPASS SAYS AGREEMENT WITH LANDMARK THEATRES; 08/05/2018 – HELIOS & MATHESON HAD ABOUT $15.5M AVAILABLE CASH AT APRIL 30; 19/04/2018 – Helios and Matheson Analytics Announces Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering; 03/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS – FY 2017 NET LOSS LARGER DUE PRIMARILY TO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH FINANCING ACTIVITIES DURING 2017, AMONG OTHERS

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 1.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Asset Management Inc acquired 1,000 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 85,256 shares with $93.74M value, up from 84,256 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 228,416 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.81 million. The Company’s services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased Braves C stake by 59,901 shares to 460,858 valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 52,917 shares and now owns 5,886 shares. Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) was reduced too.