E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Valuation Declined While Cove Street Capital Boosted Stake by $2.16 Million; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Cut Stake by $415,325

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 2,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1,129 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 3,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 2.04 million shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 144,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, up from 933,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in E.W. Scripps Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 219,031 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 – 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MLN IN 2018, $30 MLN STARTING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $429.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,743 shares to 9,956 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inspired Entertainment Inc by 44,046 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.