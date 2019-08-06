E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined; Spindletop Capital Has Cut Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Position by $1.61 Million as Shares Declined

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 83,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.81. About 600,766 shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 933,327 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in E.W. Scripps Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 340,312 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 20/03/2018 – Saints & Sinners Returns Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. Shares for $199,007 were bought by Clendening John S.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26 million for 10.35 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,672 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 1.44 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust accumulated 40,643 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 9,475 shares. Westfield Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% or 127,673 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 67,960 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 1,234 shares. 2.00 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 165 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 7,773 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 11,880 shares.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Techstars Announces $42 Million Investment – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tile Secures $45 Million to Advance Embedded Partnerships, International Growth, Product and Service Expansions – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Britain’s SSP posts higher revenue, flags hit from Boeing 737 MAX grounding – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Stitcher and Wondery join forces to offer UK advertisers global access to premium content – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Scripps to report second-quarter 2019 operating results on Aug. 9 – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 1.38 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Martingale Asset LP accumulated 28,844 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Tower Research Llc (Trc) accumulated 700 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 13,268 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). The California-based Cove Street Cap Lc has invested 2.4% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 912,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Stifel has 18,539 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,411 shares to 913,925 shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 122,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,840 shares, and has risen its stake in A.